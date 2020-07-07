Tuolumne Businesses Received $21 Million In COVID-19 PPP Loans

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County officials are sharing data showing that county businesses have been relatively more able to successfully tap COVID-19 small business relief.

On Monday, CAO Tracie Riggs lauded the direct efforts of Innovation and Business Assistance Director Cole Przybyla to continuously promote and help direct county business owners with Small Business Administration (SBA) funding under the Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP).

“Tuolumne County was awarded over $21 million dollars through this program…an amazing job,” Riggs happily states. The number is especially impressive compared to the funding reported for surrounding Mother Lode counties. Amador received over $12.3 million; Calaveras, nearly $9.8 million; Mariposa about $3.3 million; and Alpine just under $80,000.

Przybyla’s office reported to Riggs that to date Tuolumne County businesses received a total of 573 PPP loans. In terms of loan dollars going out to the Central Sierra counties, Tuolumne County businesses received 46 percent comprising about 44 percent of the number of loans.