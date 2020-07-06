Calaveras Man Arrested Following Attack Violating Protective Order

San Andreas, CA – A Calaveras man was jailed without bail for a reported physical assault followed by him allegedly hitting the victim with a vehicle.

According to Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark,33-year-old Sandip Singh of Valley Springs is facing felony charges that include assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm, inflicting corporal injury, violating a protective order in contempt of court, and violation of probation, all stemming from an incident that occurred the morning of July 1 in the 500-block of Baywood Court in Valley Springs.

Stark reports that the victim reported being kicked down six stairs, punched in the face, and other physical abuse after which the victim attempted to leave but the suspect hid the keys to the vehicle.

He states the suspect then took the victim to get dinner in Valley Springs and while driving home again began punching the victim, who exited the vehicle a few blocks from the residence. The victim additionally reported being hit with the vehicle after exiting. Stark adds that the restraining order against Singh related to a January 2020 incident and that he was arrested without incident.