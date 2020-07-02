Jenny Lind Man Being Sought For Animal Cruelty And Negligently Firing Gun

Roger Wayne Anderson View Photo

Jenny Lind, CA – A Jenny Lind man is on the run after an argument that included a dog’s continued barking prompted him to gun down a neighbor’s pet.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to track down the suspect in the shooting, 60 -year-old Roger Wayne Anderson. Investigators say he took off in an older blue Ford Expedition after the shooting that happened Wednesday just after 7 a.m. Deputies responded to the scene in the 9000 block of Scenic Valley Road Jenny Lind after a report of a disturbance. The victim recounted that he was arguing with a motorist that had sped past his home creating excessive dust.

Meanwhile, the confrontation caused the resident’s dog to repeatedly bark in the protection of his owner. Suddenly, the victim says, Anderson came out of his nearby trailer with a handgun and fired four shots, killing his pet. Anderson then allegedly aimed the firearm at the victim and threatened to kill those fighting, before fleeing the scene. Deputies search the area but he was nowhere to be found.

At one point, deputies reached Anderson briefly by phone, urging him to turn himself in but Anderson hung up. He is wanted on four felony charges including animal cruelty and the discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner. Anyone that spots Anderson should call 911 immediately and not approach him. Anyone with tips regarding his whereabouts can contact the sheriff’s office at 209-754-6500.