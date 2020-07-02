Section Of Murphys Area Road Close For Paving Creating Travel Delays

Flaggers conducting one-way traffic control View Photo

Murphys, CA – A paving project that was expected to end in June has carried over to July and will delay travel for some motorists and halt through traffic in the Murphys area.

Final sections of paving for the Six Mile Road Improvements Project southwest of Ironstone Vineyards will continue on Monday, July 6th. Unpaved portions of the road will be closed to through traffic near Vallecito Bluffs. Calaveras County Public Works has hired T&S West Construction based in Stockton to complete the work. The paving will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The work requires the closure of Six Mile Road to through traffic, allowing only one-way traffic in the cone zone forcing short delays for residential traffic. All essential local travelers, including sanitation trucks, delivery vehicles, and emergency vehicles will also be allowed.

There will be construction and paving equipment as well as plenty of workers in the cone zone. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution and slowdown in the area while obeying all signage.

The work is expected to be completed on Monday. Questions regarding the construction can be directed to the county’s public works department at (209) 754-6401.