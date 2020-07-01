Update: Fire Reported In Angels Camp Area

Update at 2:55 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that crews have stopped the forward rate of spread on the Tapadero Fire burning in the 8200 block of Pool Station Road in Angels Camp. She adds that the fire is half an acre in size and what sparked it is under investigation. All aircraft has been released from the scene as well as all incoming resources. Crews will remain on scene working towards full containment and mopping up for the next couple of hours.

Original post at 2:35 p.m.: Angels Camp, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground crews are heading to a report of a vegetation fire in the 8200 block of Pool Station Road near Riata Way and Tapadero Street.

CAL Fire is dubbing it the Tapadero Fire, but there are no further details at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.