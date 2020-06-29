Three Injured In Solo DUI Crash

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sunday afternoon drive resulted in two felony DUI charges against a local.

According to CHP Sonora Unit spokesperson Officer Joshua McKernan, around 4:30 p.m. Cristina Harris, 25, of Sonora, was driving a 1994 Toyota Tacoma on Mt. Elizabeth Road east of Martindale Lane in the Cedar Ridge area and somehow made an unsafe turn that resulted in the truck colliding with a power pole.

“Both of her adult male passengers declined medical treatment despite suffering minor to moderate injuries,” McKernan reports. Harris was transported to Adventist Health Sonora for treatment of moderate injuries and subsequently booked into Tuolumne County Jail on two felony counts of DUI resulting in bodily injuries. She was assigned a $25,000 bond.