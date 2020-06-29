Calaveras Sheriff’s Office Reports Another Drowning At Lake Camanche

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras sheriff’s officials are sharing details of the second drowning in two weeks at a popular Mother Lode lake.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark says Sunday in the noon hour dispatch was notified of the incident, which involved a 17-year-old male who had been swimming at Lake Camanche in Burson with two friends near the low water boat ramp.

Stark recounts that the victim reportedly became tired and complained of a cramp in his lower leg before going underwater. The two friends swam back to shore to call 911 and a Calaveras County Marine Safety deputy and Amador Marine Safety unit that were both nearby immediately began searching the area.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Dive Team was called in to assist and subsequently found the victim about 30 feet from shore in 14 feet of water. Stark adds that the victim was a visitor to the area on vacation from Mexico.

In light of the incident being the second drowning fatality in as many weeks, Stark says the Sheriff’s Office is reminding folks to always swim within their ability and stay out of deep or fast-moving water if you are not a strong swimmer. If you become tired while trying to swim back to shore, try to calm yourself from fear to conserve energy and float on your back.

Remember every water attraction has its own hazards. Several have topography with sharp drop offs. Enter the water feet first and never dive head-first into the water if you do not know the depth in that area. Use a life vest when swimming in water with low visibility. Carefully watch out for children and those who do not swim well. Learn CPR.

He adds, where pools and spas are concerned, for safety’s sake make sure they fenced on all sides, and have a lock on the entrance gate.