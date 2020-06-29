Woman Arrested For Burglary At Murphys Fire Station

Calaveras County Sheriff Department building logo View Photo

Murphys, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman was caught allegedly trying to steal items from the Murphys Fire Station.

It happened at around 8am on Saturday. The Murphys Fire Captain notified the sheriff’s office that he observed a woman in possession of stolen items from the department.

Deputies responded and 34-year-old Charlotte Nicole Edwards first gave a false name to officials and said she was doing some landscaping around the buildings.

Sgt. Greg Stark reports, “During the investigation, deputies learned that Charlotte had entered the garage where fire apparatus are parked, the main building, and several vehicles, including an ambulance. Charlotte had items in her possession and staged several items around the property to steal; however, the fire captain interrupted her efforts. The items included weed eaters, a leaf blower, food, sunglasses, extension cord, and other miscellaneous items.”

Edwards, who is from Cameron Park, was booked into the Calaveras County Jail on a charge of burglary, tampering with a vehicle, and giving false ID.