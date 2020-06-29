Governor Takes Action To Close Bars In Some Counties

Governor Gavin Newsom View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Citing a spike in COVID-19 cases, seven California counties are mandated to close bars, while eight others are asked to consider doing the same.

Governor Gavin Newsom says the seven counties that must take the action are Los Angeles, Fresno, San Joaquin, Kings, Kern, Imperial and Tulare. Newsom is also requesting local health officers consider closing bars in Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Stanislaus counties.

The Governor states, “COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger. That’s why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases. Each of us has the power to limit the spread of this virus. Wear a face covering and keep physically distant outside the home. Don’t gather in groups, and if you are older or have a condition that puts you at higher risk of COVID-19, protect yourself by staying home.”

The counties referenced have been seeing recent high rates of community transmission.