No Face Covering, No Entrance To Tuolumne County Superior Court

Medical masks and gloves View Photo

Sonora, CA – Anyone entering Tuolumne County Superior Court will need to have a face-covering come Monday.

The requirement is being issued in compliance with a directive from the Governor and an Order from the State Public Health Department, according to court officials. They add it is also to protect the health and safety of persons who come to court.

The coverings will be mandatory at both Sonora locations at 41 Yaney Avenue and 60 North Washington Street. Court staff will also be required to wear face coverings. However, exceptions may be made based on certain circumstances.

Click here to view the court’s official statement on its face-covering policy.