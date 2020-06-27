Update: Fire In Sonora Possible Arson

CALFire TCU Fire Engine View Photo

Update at 2:20 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that crews have stopped the forward rate of spread on a half-acre grass fire that threatened a Sonora business and is being described as suspicious.

A suspect is being questioned at this time regarding allegedly sparking the fire. The blaze broke out behind the Dodge dealership in the 13400 block of Mono Way. When firefighter arrived the flames were burning on a hillside about 10 feet from the Hertz rental car building, threatening it and several cars. CAL Fire relays there has been no damage to the structure or the vehicles. Crews will remain on the scene for the next couple of hours working towards full containment and mopping up.

Original post at 1:55 p.m.: Sonora, CA — CAL Fire is reporting a fire behind the Dodge dealership in the 13400 block of Mono Way in Sonora. The flames are burning on a hillside and about 10 feet from the Hertz rental car building, threatening it and several cars. There are no further details at this time. Further details will be relayed as soon as new details come into the newsroom.