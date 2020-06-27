Storm Sparks Three Fires On Stanislaus National Forest

Tree downed by Thursday storms near Cherry Lake In the Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Sonora, CA – Thursday’s rapid moving storm with heavy rains, high winds, and lightning sparked three fires on the Stanislaus National Forest and brought down trees.

Luckily, when ignited all were in remote areas of the forest with the flames moving at a slow rate of spread, details forest spokesperson Diana Fredland. The largest is the Peak Fire, which is .47 acres and ignited on the Summit Ranger District near the Pinecrest Peak, which is northeast of Pinecrest Lake in Tuolumne County. Fredlund relays it is not close to the lake and crews have a hand line around the fire and will work on containment overnight.

The other two were small spot fires on the Calaveras Ranger District. Also not contained yet, is the Payton Fire. It is a 50’ x 50’ blaze burning near the Payton Saddle and near forest road 6N95. Crews will continue to work on fire lines overnight to get containment on this fire as well.

The Hiram Fire, the smallest at 10’ x 20’, started east of Lake Alpine and crews were able to fully contain it by late afternoon.

The storm also brought down several trees in the forest including the one in the image box photo that came crashing onto the roadway blocking the entrance to Cherry Lake.