Superintendent Parker Will Detail Latest On School Preparations

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker.

She will speak about new guidance just released this week that was completed in partnership with the public health department related to re-opening local schools during the time of COVID-19. There will be increased precautions and safety measures that schools must follow.

You can read the entire 13 page document by clicking here.

Parker will also provide an update on the new budget agreed upon by the Governor and other lawmakers in Sacramento this week, and how it will impact county schools.