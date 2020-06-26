Crash Impacts Highway 49 Traffic Near Stevenot Bridge
Calaveras County, CA — There is a crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 49 near the Calaveras-Tuolumne county line.
It is impacting traffic near the Stevenot Bridge. The crash occurred on the Calaveras side. It also reportedly involved a box truck. Travel with caution in the area. The CHP reports that both directions of traffic are currently blocked. An ambulance is responding to the scene.