Officials Respond To Possible Lightning Caused Fires

Storm Clouds In Tuolumne County View Photo

Sonora, CA — As lightning strikes hit the Mother Lode late last night, firefighters have been busy investigating vegetation fires that followed.

CAL Fire says that a small fire was reported outside of Copperopolis, but it is now extinguished. However, there is another small fire that was spotted during the nine o’clock hour last night in the area of Big Hill along Bald Mountain near Sierra Vista Court. The size is unknown, and crews will be on scene throughout the morning. There has been no indication given that any structures are threatened.

Firefighters will be on the lookout for any additional potentially lightning-caused fires throughout today.