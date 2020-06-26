Planned Burn At Calaveras Sheriff’s Office

Calaveras County Sheriff Department building logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — A small planned burn is scheduled for today at the Calaveras Sheriff’s Office property at 1045 Jeff Tuttle Drive in San Andreas.

Approximately ¾ of an acre will be ignited. The sheriff’s office reports, “All required permits have been approved by Cal Fire and the Calaveras County Air Pollution Control District. All preventative measures will be taken into account prior to beginning the burn, which is scheduled to occur between 6 and 9 AM.”

Local fire district officials will be on scene throughout the burning. If conditions are not conducive to a safe burn, it will be rescheduled.