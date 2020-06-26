Cloudy
Debris Pile Extinguished Near Racetrack Road

By B.J. Hansen
Fire on Rough and Ready Trail

Photo Icon View Photos

Sonora, CA — A small fire was extinguished this evening along Rough and Ready Trail near Racetrack Road.

CAL Fire notes that it was reported at around 9pm, and it was determined to be an illegal burn pile.

Lightning was spotted in various areas of Tuolumne County this evening, followed by brief heavy rainfall, and areas with hail. Officials are looking into whether there were any lightning caused fires in the area.

Click on the image box to view one of the unique cloud formations spotted.

  • Storm Clouds In Tuolumne County

