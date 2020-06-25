Demand For Local COVID-19 Testing Pushes Need For Appointments

COVID-19 Testing Site for Calaveras and Tuolumne counties View Photo

Sonora, CA – Walk-in COVID-19 testing is no longer currently available at Frogtown.

According to local public health officials, due to the high volume of locals seeking the service, appointments are now necessary in advance at the state testing site shared between Calaveras and Tuolumne counties located on the Calaveras County Fairgrounds.

As reported here, less than two weeks ago when Calaveras had logged ten confirmed COVID-19 cases within two weeks, Calaveras County Public Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita promoted the availability of walk-in appointments although advance bookings were preferred.

Folks are encouraged to make use of the resource, especially if a first responder, frontline worker, a person potentially exposed to someone with coronavirus or returning from out of the area travel.

Anyone can be tested at no cost even without having symptoms and no doctor referral is needed.

The testing site is located at the Mark Twain Building on the fairgrounds, located off Highway 49 at 2465 Gunclub Road in Angels Camp. Hours of operation are Tuesday-Saturday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

To get tested, you can schedule an appointment by clicking here or calling 1-888-634-1123.