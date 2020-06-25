A Sixth Reported Case OF COVID-19 In Tuolumne County In Six Days

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports the sixth case of coronavirus in the past six days, which brings the total number of cases to 15.

The newest case involves a 30-year-old male county resident, who is currently isolating at home. A contact trace investigation has begun. Public health officials relay that it does not appear this case is associated with any other recent cases. Regarding those cases, they say investigations are ongoing for all to determine potential sources of infection while identifying and quarantine all close contacts.

Active** Coronavirus cases by county (as of 6/24/20 5:00 PM)

Alpine – 0, Amador – 6, Calaveras – 13 as detailed here, Mariposa – 3, Madera – 138, Merced – 336, Mono – 3, San Joaquin – 1,000, Stanislaus – 435, Tuolumne – 6

**Active cases as reported by the county or recovered and deceased known positive cases minus total known cases. For Mono County new cases with in the last 14 days and for San Joaquin a rolling 14-day total of new cases which is less than their total minus recovered and deceased.

* Tuolumne County testing numbers include those routed through Public Health to a Public Health Laboratory and those reported through the State infectious disease reporting system. All positive cases of Tuolumne County residents must be reported to Public Health. State data is here.