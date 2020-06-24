Update: Fire Near Mountain Ranch

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 1:20 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff tells Clarke Broadcasting that crews were able to quickly extinguish the Penny Incident burning near Jesus Maria in Calaveras County. The grass fire broke out along Jesus Maria Road near Penny Way, which is between Mokelumne Hill and Mountain Ranch. Shoff relays that it was a small 10″ by 10″ spot fire. She adds that when crews arrived on the scene another even smaller fire was spotted further up the roadway and also put out. Ground crews will remain on the scene for the next hour mopping up. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 12:55 pm.m: Jesus Maria, CA — A vegetation fire is being reported in the Jesus Maria area of Calaveras County. CAL Fire relays that the fire is along Jesus Maria Road near Penny Way, which is between Mokelumne Hill and Mountain Ranch. Columbia aircraft and ground crews are heading to that location. At this time, there are no further details on the blaze. CAL Fire is dubbing it the Penny Incident.