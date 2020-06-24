Mostly cloudy
Update: Third Fire In Mother Lode

By Tracey Petersen
Update at 7:55p.m.: CAL Fire dispatch reports that fire crews have stopped the forward spread of a grass and brush fire burning along Highway 49 in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County. The fire is 5 acres in size. All aircraft have been called off the blaze. Ground crews will remain on the scene working towards containment and mopping up for the next couple of hours. No structures were threatened and what ignited the fire is under investigation.

Update at 7:20 p.m.:  CAL Fire dispatch reports that a grass and brush fire burning along Highway 49 near Tuttletown Road in the Tuttletown area is 2 to 3 acres in size and moving at a moderate rate of spread. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened at this time. An update will be provided when new information comes into the newsroom.

Original post at 7:05 p.m.: Tuttletown, CA — Third fire in the Mother Lode has Columbia aircraft and ground crews heading towards the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County.

A caller relayed to CAL Fire that they could see a plume of smoke in the area of Highway 49 and Tuttletown Road. There are no further details regarding the fire at this time. Further details will be reported as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Highway 49 near Tuttletown roads

Highway 49 near Tuttletown roads 37.991427, -120.461527 Jackass Hill Road, Sonora, CA, United States (Directions)

