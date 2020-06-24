Update: Crash Sparks Blaze In Groveland Area

CALFire TCU Fire Engine View Photo

Update at 5:55 p.m.: A fire sparked after a vehicle went off of Wards Ferry Road near Thiel Road in the Groveland has been extinguished by passersby at the scene of the crash, according to CAL Fire dispatch. They relay the fire was only a small spot fire. It is unclear as to what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and whether there are any injuries.

Original post at 5:45 p.m.: Groveland, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground crews are responding to another fire this afternoon this time it is in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County.

The Sonora Unit CHP is reporting that a vehicle went off the roadway on Wards Ferry Road into a field and ignited a grass fire. The nearest crossroad is Thiel Road. There are no additional details on the blaze at this time. An update will be provided when new information comes into the newsroom.