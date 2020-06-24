Calaveras County Records Another COVID-19 Case

Confirmed COVID-19 numbers in Calaveras County by Age and Gender 6-23-2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County is nearing the 30 mark in terms of individuals testing positive for the coronavirus in the county.

The newest case involves a 65-year-old male from the West Point area and his source of exposure is under investigation.

“People should stay home as much as possible and take the necessary preventive actions to keep Calaveras County safe and healthy if you do go out,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer.

As a contract trace is ongoing, all those that came into close contact with the man are being contacted. All will be assessed and monitored for signs of the virus and may be advised to get a test.

Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom enacted a statewide order for citizens to wear face coverings in common and public indoor spaces and outdoors when physical distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible. “In addition to social distancing, wearing a face-covering is one of the most effective things people can do to reduce the chances of transmitting COVID-19”, said Dr. Kelaita. “The use of face coverings can limit the release of droplets when an infected person talks, coughs, or sneezes,” he added. There are now a total of 29 persons that have been infected with COVID-19 in the county, including 16 females and 13 males. Of those, the largest number, 14, are in the age group of 18-49 and 2 are under the age of 17. Currently, 16 of them have recovered. In all, 2,322 tests have been administered in the county.