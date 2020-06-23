Tuolumne County Public Works Department Office Now Accessible To Public

A.N. Francisco Building in downtown Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA – As Tuolumne County continues to open up after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, another county office is opening its doors.

The Public Works Department’s counter reopened on Monday and will assist the public on a limited basis. People will have to adhere to Governor Gavin Newsom’s statewide order to wear face-coverings in public when physical distancing is not possible.

The office also asks that people use hand sanitizer once they enter the lobby. No more than one person, or two from the same household, will be allowed at a counter at a time. Those within a party that do not have business with the department, or the Community Development Department are asked to remain outside of the building to allow for physical distancing to be maintained in the office.

Additionally, access is restricted to the lobby area with all other areas, including the restrooms, closed to the public.

Located on the third floor of the A.N. Franciso Building at 48 Yaney Avenue in Sonora, the office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Closed for staff lunch and then reopens from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Those who still have business or questions and prefer to not go out in public can call counter personnel at 209-533-5601 or email at pw@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov.