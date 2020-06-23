Two Additional Coronavirus Cases In Tuolumne County

ultrastructural morphology exhibited by corona viruses View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Health Department announces this morning that two more local residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

The health department has begun a contact tracing investigation and more information will be forthcoming.

No details, such as ages of the two people, have been released. It is unclear if they are connected to earlier reported cases.

It brings the total number of positive tests to 14 in Tuolumne County.

The public health department continues to encourage everyone to physical distance, wear a face covering, and avoid gatherings.

A no cost coronavirus testing site remains available at the Calaveras Fairgrounds in Angels Camp. The health department recommends that anyone who works with the public in an essential job be tested every 14-28 days, as well as those who travel outside the county, or who have participated in gatherings.