Public Health Heat Advisory Issued With Tips To Stay Safe

San Andreas, CA – With temperatures of 90 degrees expected to continue over the next several days, local health officials released a Heat Advisory.

Today, the National Weather Service issued its own Heat Advisory for the Mother Lode, the Sierra Nevada mountains and the Northern San Joaquin Valley as afternoon highs are expected in the Central Valley between 99 and 110 degrees, and in the Mother Lode from 95 to 105 degrees with overnight lows in the mid-60s to 70s.

Calaveras County Public Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita says during periods of extreme heat the body works extra hard to maintain its normal temperature, heat-related problems can occur, including heat-stroke and death.

“Taking action now can prevent the possibility of heat-related illness,” Dr. Kelaita advises. “Older adults, children, and sick or overweight individuals at greater risk from extreme heat.”

Among the precautionary measures his office encourages:

— Drink plenty of water

— Take enough water for yourself and those traveling with you when you leave home

— Avoid drinks with caffeine such as tea, coffee, and soft drinks as well as alcoholic beverages

— Provide plenty of water for pets

— Never leave children or pets in a parked car

— Stay cool, stay indoors in an air-conditioned area, if possible or seek out one; or take a cool shower or bath

— Wear light clothing and sunscreen SPF 15 or higher when outdoors; clothing should be lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting; wear a wide-brimmed hat and reapply sunscreen every two hours

— Plan outdoor activities for the cooler parts of the day; avoid being out during the hottest part of the day from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.; rest often in a shady area and pace yourself, taking frequent, regularly scheduled breaks

— If you don’t feel well (examples: heart pounds, feel out of breath, lightheaded, confused, weak or faint) stop your activity and rest in a cool or shady area

— Stay in touch with family, friends, and neighbors daily; for those with health conditions and the elderly, check-in more often and have others check on you

“Don’t overestimate what you can do during extreme heat…know the signs of heat-related illness and know how to respond to it,” Dr. Kelaita warns.

The warning signs of heat-related illness include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, headache, nausea or vomiting, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, and fainting.

Call 911 if you think it is an emergency and cool down with whatever methods are available until medical help arrives.

“As we approach extreme temperatures we continue to be under a pandemic situation with COVID-19,” he adds. “It is important to take actions that prevent heat-related illness and also to protect us against COVID-19.”

The best protection against COVID-19 continues being to stay at least six feet away from people outside of your household; wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow (not your hands); wear a face covering over your nose and mouth to protect others.