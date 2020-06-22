Heat Advisory Issued For The Entire Week

A prolonged period of very hot temperatures is expected this week and into the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Mother Lode, the Sierra Nevada mountains and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from noon today through 8 PM Saturday night.

Afternoon highs in the Central Valley will range between 99 and 110 degrees. Expect 95 to 105 degrees in the Mother Lode.

Overnight temperatures will only fall to the mid sixties to seventies, offering little relief.

The moderate to high dangerous risk will potentially impact those that are sensitive to the heat and humidity.

The general population could be affected by dangerous heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who are spending lots of time working or participating in outdoor activities, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly and those with chronic ailments.

Local rivers and streams are running cold and swift in the Sierra Nevada. Brief exposure to the cold water of a river or stream may lead to hypothermia. Rivers and streams are dangerous places to seek cooling relief from the heat. Cold water safety should be practiced when on and near the water. Wear a life vest.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.