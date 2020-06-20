Probation Search Ends With Two Arrest

Sonora, CA – A search of a Columbia residence resulted in the arrest of two people and the seizure of a drug and materials for its sale.

Tuolumne County Probation’s High-Risk Supervision Team, including sheriff’s deputies, conducted a probation compliance check at the apartment of 32-year-old Adam Gee located in the 11000 block of State Street in Columbia. He was home at the time and also inside the residence was 29-year-old Amanda Burback of Sonora.

A search of the unit and vehicle turned up methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and items related to drug sales. Gee and Burback were arrested without incident.

Both face possible charges of possession of a controlled substance and conspiring to commit a crime. The pair’s bail was set at $15,000 each.