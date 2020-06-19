Excessive Heat Watch Issued For Next Week

Blue sky with clouds View Photo

A prolonged period of very hot temperatures is expected next week.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Mother Lode, the Sierra Nevada mountains and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from Monday afternoon through Friday evening.

Afternoon highs in the Central Valley will range between 99 and 108 degrees. Expect 95 to 102 degrees in the Mother Lode.

Overnight temperatures will only fall to the mid sixties to seventies, offering little relief.

The moderate to high dangerous risk will potentially impact those that are sensitive to the heat and humidity.

The general population could be affected by dangerous heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who are spending lots of time working or participating in outdoor activities, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly and those with chronic ailments.

Local rivers and streams are running cold and swift. Brief exposure to the cold water of a river or stream may lead to hypothermia. Rivers and streams are dangerours places to seek cooling relief from the heat. Cold water safety should be practiced when on and near the water.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.