Calaveras Health Officials Report Two New COVID-19 Cases

Confirmed COVID-19 numbers in Calaveras County by Age and Gender 6-19-2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Two more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Calaveras County, bring the total cases to 28.

Calaveras Public Health reports that the new cases involve an adult female and adult male both between the ages of 18 to 49 years old. Although both live in the Valley Springs area, health officials say the cases are unrelated. The source of exposure is being investigated.

“People should stay home as much as possible, especially those at higher risk for severe illness to COVID-19. Take the necessary preventive actions to keep Calaveras County safe and healthy if you do go out,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer. “Everyone plays a crucial role in protecting the health and well-being of our community.” Kelaita reminds that currently there is no vaccine to prevent the virus.

Health officials are conducting contract trace investigations for those who may have had close contact with the individuals. All close contacts will be notified. Health officials will assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and it may be recommended that they get a test.

Of the 28 infected, there are 16 females and 12 males, two under the age of 17. Of those confirmed cases, fifteen have since recovered.

Thursday Governor Gavin Newsom ordered that all Californians must wear face coverings in common and public indoor spaces and outdoors when physical distancing is not possible. Dr. Kelaita advises, “In addition to social distancing, wearing a face-covering is one of the most effective things people can do to reduce the chances of transmitting COVID-19 Face coverings are especially important when unable to maintain 6 feet of physical distance from others,” he added.”

