Overnight House Fire In Sonora

Sonora, CA — Firefighters battled a house fire in Sonora overnight.

The flames broke out just after 1 a.m. in the 13400 block of Terrace Drive near Joshua Way, off Tuolumne Road. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore relays that when firefighters arrived at the scene the flames were shooting out of the two-story house, which was fully involved. The flames spread to nearby vegetation, but crews were able to quickly contain the grass fire at a small spot.

Kilgore says the blaze started on the porch of the home but what sparked it is under investigation. The house is a total loss and the fire was completely contained at 5 a.m. The American Red Cross was called to assist those affected by this fire.