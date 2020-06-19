Angels Camp Police Address Questions About Masks

Angels Camp Police Department View Photo

The Angels Camp Police Department released a statement related to calls they have received regarding Governor Newsom’s new statewide order today, ordering all people to wear face-coverings in public spaces as detailed here.

According to the Angels Camp Police Department, reports of people and businesses not complying with the order in Calaveras County (including the City limits of Angels Camp) will be referred to the Calaveras County COVID19 Community Call Center at (209) 754-2896.

The Angels Camp Police released some frequently asked questions and provided the answers. First, they were asked, “Am I going to be arrested if I choose to not wear a mask in a business?”

Their response, “No. The Angels Camp Police Department will not be citing nor arresting anyone for not wearing a mask. However, if you are in a business and aren’t wearing a mask and the business asks that you put on a mask or leave, you must comply with their request. Either put on a mask or leave the business.”

If someone refuses to leave a business after they are asked to leave, the Department says for non-emergency situations, call (209)736-2567 to report the situation and an Angels Camp Police Officer will be dispatched to your location. If the customer is becoming disruptive or violent, call 911.

For questions about COVID19 call Calaveras County COVID19 Community Call Center at (209) 754-2896.