Updated: Several Structure Fire Spreads To Grass In Mariposa County

CALFire TCU Fire Engine View Photo

Update at 4:45 p.m.: Columbia’s Air Attack and helicopter 404 are also helping to battle a fire in Mariposa County in the Granite Springs area, between the Don Pedro Reservoir and Lake McClure. The number of structures involved has grown to three to four mobile homes and a 5,500 commercial building. The flames spread to nearby grass and CAL Fire reports that the forward rate of spread has been stopped at a half-acre.

The fire ignited in the 10200 block of Piney Creek, south of Highway 132. A Mandatory Evacuation is in place for all residents within 1 mile of Piney Creek and the highway. Mariposa Sheriff’s officials advise residents to use the highway towards La Grange to exit the area. Currently, there is a Highway 132 roadway closure in place between Narcisco and Granite Springs.

Original post at 4:15 p.m.: Mariposa, CA — CAL Fire TCU Unit ground crews are assisting Mariposa County with a structure and vegetation fire in the Granite Springs area, between the Don Pedro Reservoir and Lake McClure.

CAL Fire reports that two to three mobile homes are on fire and the flames have spread to a half-acre of grass. The fire broke out in the 10200 block of Piney Creek, south of Highway 132.

According to the Mariposa Sheriff’s Office, a Mandatory Evacuation is in place for all residents within 1 mile of Piney Creek and the highway. They advise residents to use the highway towards La Grange to exit the area. Currently, there is a Highway 132 roadway closure in place between Narcisco and Granite Springs. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

