Update: Fire With Black Smoke Rising Into The Sky In Calaveras County

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 2:50 p.m.: The Piney Fire burning along the 1100 block of Rail Road Flat Road between Independence Road and Piney Lane has been contained. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore details that the vegetation fire was 3/4 of an acre and all the outbuilding fires have been extinguished. All incoming resources and aircraft have been called off the scene.

Earlier the CHP had reported an explosion with flames shooting 50 feet in the air and black smoke billowing into the sky. Remaining grown crews will spend the next couple of hours mopping up.

Update at 2 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore says that crews are getting a handle on the Piney Fire burning along the 1100 block of Rail Road Flat Road between Independence Road and Piney Lane. She details that firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the blaze and good progress has been made on the knockdown of the flames in several small outbuildings.

Update at 1:27 p.m.: Columbia aircraft and ground crews are on the scene of a fire involving several small outbuildings in the Rail Road Flat area of Calaveras County.

According to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore, it is being called the Piney Incident and there is currently minimal spread to the vegetation.

The CHP initially reported a possible explosion with flames shooting 50 feet and black smoke billowing into the air. CAL Fire confirms the fire is in the 1100 block of Rail Road Flat Road between Independence Road and Piney Lane.

Original Post at 1:15 p.m.: Railroad Flat, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground crews are heading to a report of a vegetation fire in the Rail Road Flat area of Calaveras County.

The CHP is reporting a possible explosion with flames shooting 50 feet and black smoke billowing into the air. CAL Fire relays the fire is on Railroad Flat Road between Independence Road and Piney Lane. An update will be provided when new details come into the newsroom.

