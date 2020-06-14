Tuolumne County Confirms Another Case Of COVID-19

Tuolumne County Public Health Department View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Public Health has confirmed another case of coronavirus.

Health officials say they were notified this morning of a 59-year-old Tuolumne County man testing positive for the virus. He is currently isolating at home. They add that it appears he acquired the virus in an area experiencing community transmission outside of the county.

A trace contact investigation is underway. All individuals known to have had close contacts with man man having been notified, according to health officials,who add that all are in self-quarantine at home.

This brings the total number of cases to nine with four in isolation and five recovered. So far, the county has administered 1,715 test with 1,706 negative results.