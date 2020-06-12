CDD Development And Permit Desk Again Taking Walk-in Customers

Albert N Francisco Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Community Development Department has reopened its development and permit desk for walk-in customers.

It is located on the 4th floor of the ANF Building at 48 Yaney Avenue in Sonora. The hours are Monday-Friday, from 9am-noon and 1-3pm.

Those coming to the office are asked to use hand sanitizer available in the lobby prior to entering the front counter area. Only four customers will be allowed at a time in the lobby to maintain social distancing.

In addition to the counter operations, people can also still call the CDD office at 533-5637 or email communityresources@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov.