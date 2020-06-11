Health Caregiver Is The Latest Positive COVID-19 Case In Tuolumne County

ultrastructural morphology exhibited by corona viruses View Photo

Sonora, CA – A health caregiver is the latest individual in Tuolumne County to test positive for coronavirus.

The Public Health Department was notified today of the presumptive positive COVID-19 case of a county resident. The person is a caregiver at Adventist Health Sonora’s Sierra Care Center skilled nursing facility and no further information regarding their age or gender is being released to protect their privacy. Health officials further explain that decision was made since the person’s place of work was given and they do not want to reveal the individual’s identity. The person is currently isolating at home.

In a written statement released by Adventist Health Sonora, it outlines new safety protocols that are being implemented to protect the center’s residents and staff. That includes “restricting all visitors screening everyone at the facility for fever and symptoms daily, enhancing sanitizing procedures and following strict masking requirements.”

Michelle Fuentes, president of Adventist Health Sonora expresses, “We take our responsibility to care for our residents very seriously, even under normal circumstances. During this pandemic, we are taking extensive measures to do whatever it takes to keep residents and staff safe.”

Public Health is coordinating closely with Adventist Health Sonora and the California Department of Public Health on the investigation. At this time, it appears that there is no additional risk to the general public related to this case.

Below is the hospital’s entire written statement:

Adventist Health Sonora initiates additional safety precautions for Sierra Care Center

June 11, 2020 (Sonora, Calif.) – To protect the residents of the Sierra Care Center, our community members who are at the highest risk for COVID-19, Adventist Health Sonora has initiated several policies and procedures including restricting all visitors, screening everyone at the facility for fever and symptoms daily, enhancing sanitizing procedures and following strict masking requirements.

Additionally, all residents and staff are required to have ongoing testing for COVID-19, so that anyone who tests positive can be isolated or quarantined according to local, state and national guidelines, with the goal of avoiding virus spread to these vulnerable community members. This week’s round of testing identified one positive staff member who has not experienced any COVID-19 symptoms. The employee is safely isolated at home, and the Tuolumne County Public Health Department will perform contact tracing to determine if there have been any exposure risks.

Due to this positive test result, all residents and staff at the Sierra Care Center will be tested weekly for the next two weeks or until it can be determined that any risk of exposure has been mitigated.

“We love our residents at the Sierra Care Center. The amazing team provides a family environment where staff and residents build heart-warming relationships,” explains Michelle Fuentes, president of Adventist Health Sonora. “We take our responsibility to care for our residents very seriously, even under normal circumstances. During this pandemic, we are taking extensive measures to do whatever it takes to keep residents and staff safe.”