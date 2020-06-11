Truck Versus Tree Crash Ended In Fatality On HWY 26

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

West Point, CA – A truck versus tree crash Highway 26 in the West Point area of Calaveras County last night resulted in a fatality.

The solo vehicle rollover collision happened around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday in the Sandy Gulch area. The driver, 27-year-old Alexander Beard of West Point, died at the scene from major injuries. The CHP reports Beard driving a 2008 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup on the highway east of Stanley Road when he veered into the oncoming traffic lane and lost control of the truck. The pickup went off the north shoulder and smashed into a tree.

The force of the impact caused the truck to slide along the shoulder, overturning into more trees. The pickup came to rest on its roof. Sadly, Beard succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. It is unknown at this time if alcohol and/or drugs played a role in this crash, which remains under investigation.