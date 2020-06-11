COVID-19 $0-Bail Measure Rescinded

Tuolumne County Jail View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A measure put in place to reduce the jail population across the state during the coronavirus pandemic is being rescinded.

The state’s judicial council set a temporary $0-bail for lower-level offenders this past April. Citing that Governor Gavin Newsom has issued variances for 51 counties to further reopen their economies, the judicial council voted 17-2 yesterday to repeal the $0-bail measure.

An estimated 20,000 inmates across the state have been released early ahead of trials over the past two months. The change back to normal will take effect on June 20, a day after (June 19) prisons will again allow the transfer of inmates from county jails to state institutions.