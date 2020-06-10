Update: Traffic Alert In Sonora

Traffic hazard on Mono Way in Sonora View Photos

Update at 1:20 p.m.: Sonora Police relay that a traffic hazard that had been impacting traffic on Mono Way near Greenley Road in Sonora has been cleared away.

A truck pulling a camper and another trailer got stuck while pulling into the Sonora Plaza shopping center entrance near the Big O Tires. It was blocking one of the westbound lanes and half of the other on Mono Way. Officers were able to unhitch the trailer and a tow truck pulled the truck and camper into the Sonora Plaza Shopping Center parking lot, allowing traffic to move freely once again.

Original post at 12:50 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Sonora Police officers are on the scene of a traffic hazard on Mono Way near the Greenely Road intersection.

A truck pulling a camper and another trailer got stuck while pulling into the Sonora Plaza Shopping Center entrance near the Big O Tires. It is completely blocking one of the westbound lanes and half of the other on Mono Way.

A large tow truck is on the way, but police say it could take up to an hour to reach the scene. Officers are directing travelers around the hazard, which is causing a backup of traffic in the area. Police ask that motorists avoid the area if possible.