Two New Cases Of COVID-19 In Calaveras County

Calaveras Public Health COVID-19 Cases Chart View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A man and a woman from Valley Springs are the newest confirmed cases of coronavirus in Calaveras County and the health officer urges people to get tested.

Public Health learned of two additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. They add that the source of exposure to COVID-19 has not been determined at this time.

“As we start to see more cases and as more areas of our county open up, we may get to a point where the source of exposure is unknown,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer. “Get tested if you are concerned that you have COVID-19. The most important advice is to continue to take preventive actions to avoid being exposed to the virus in the first place.”

A trace contact investigation is ongoing. Those who have had close contact with these individuals will be assessed and monitored for signs and symptoms of the virus. With community transmission of COVID-19 still a serious concern. Dr. Kelaita stresses, “No-cost testing is available in Calaveras County, not just for individuals who have symptoms, but also for essential workers, individuals at high risk, and others who have no symptoms at all but would like to get tested.”

The testing site at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds off Highway 49 in Angels Camp accepts both walk-in and appointments that can be made online.

The county now has a total of 21 confirmed coronavirus cases including 12 females and 9 males with two under the age of 17. So far, fifteen of those cases have since recovered and no deaths reported. In all 1,403 tests have been administered.