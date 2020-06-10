Forest Reopens Some Roads, Pinecrest Area Still Closed

Stanislaus National Forest map of road closures View Photo

Sonora, CA – Lingering snow is keeping five out of sixteen high-elevation roads closed in the Stanislaus National Forest.

Forest officials say those five roads will remain closed until June 30th while a revised seasonal high-elevation road closure order will allow for travel on eleven roads. The closed roads could reopen sooner if forest personnel determine the roads are sufficiently clear of snow and downed trees to allow for safe travel and to protect resources and roads from damage, according to forest officials. The closed roadways are listed below:

Summit Ranger District:

Forest Road No. 4Nl2 (Herring Creek Road, partial)

Forest Road No. 5N01 (Eagle Meadow Road, partial)

Forest Road No. 4N34 (Gooseberry Road)

Forest Road No. 4N47

*Click here for a map of the closure area.

Calaveras Ranger District:

Forest Road No. 7Nl7

*Click here for a map of the closure area.

This is the first time these roads are open, so motorists are asked to drive cautiously as conditions can change quickly with trees or rocks falling into the roadway. Also, there may be heavy traffic due to log trucks and an influx of other travelers.

As earlier reported here, the forest extended its recreation site closure order that includes popular sites like Pinecrest Lake until June 15th.