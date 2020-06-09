Old Priest Grade Guardrail Work To Slow Traffic Wednesday

New Priest Grade from Old Priest Grade View Photo

Groveland, CA — A popular Yosemite Gateway route between Moccasin and Big Oak Flat will be temporarily inaccessible this week.

Old Priest Grade will be closed to through traffic on Wednesday from 7 a.m. through 4 p.m. while a new guardrail is installed. So a signed detour will be in place directing traffic to New Priest Grade Highway 120.

The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors awarded a contract to Midstate Barrier Incorporated that also includes replacement and repair work to segments of guardrail in various other locations in the county’s road network.

Old Priest Grade, although steeper, is an attractive option to drivers, especially when the weather is good as it is a somewhat shorter stretch and less curvy than New Priest Grade. The work being done Wednesday is in advance of much of Yosemite reopening to the public Thursday, as reported here, albeit with COVID-19 limitations in place.

County Public Works officials ask motorists to please plan accordingly, use caution, and be aware of all construction signs and traffic control personnel in the construction zone.