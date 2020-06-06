Calaveras Big Trees State Park Prescribed Burn To Create Smoke Along HWY 4

Prescribed burn sign View Photo

Arnold, CA – Nearly 217 acres will be set ablaze in the next two weeks for a prescribed burn at Calaveras Big Trees State Park creating smoke and possible delays for travelers along Highway 4 near Arnold.

This burn is part of the series of prescription burns planned for the park this year in a joint effort with CAL Fire. Crews will be using a prescribed burn program for vegetation management, hazardous fuel load reduction, wildlife habitat improvement, enhancement of the health of the forest by removing diseased materials, restoring essential nutrients to the soil, and reducing the chance of a catastrophic wildfire.

The burn is slated to being Monday, June 8, weather conditions permitting, in the North Grove area. This burn will cover approximately 217-acres between the East Moran Fire Road and the Walter W. Smith Parkway. Once ignited the burning will continue over five days.

Highway 4 will remain open while burning is underway and heavy smoke may halt traffic at times. Motorists are asked to obey all warning signs. Also, some public sites near the burn areas will be closed during prescribed burn operations including the East Moran fire road and portions of the Walter W. Smith Parkway. Smoke may be visible in communities near the park, including Arnold, Dorrington, Big Trees Village, White Pines, Blue Lake Springs, and Love Creek.

This year’s burns are being funded through a grant from CAL FIRE’s, California Climate Investments Program, and the Save the Redwoods League using money acquired through the state’s Cap-and-Trade program. Questions regarding the prescribed burn program can be directed to Natural Resources Program Manager Heather Reith at (209) 728-5217.