Some Stage 3 Businesses And Groups Allowed To Open Next Friday

Sacramento, CA – Starting next Friday, June 12th schools, day camps, bars, gyms, and professional sports, all part of the state’s Stage 3 reopening, will begin under certain conditions and with modifications.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has been moving the state through a methodical four-step process for reopening. Most of the new businesses are part of “Stage 3.” Nail salons are not included in this latest list. State guidance for counties to use as they reopen after being closed since mid-March due to concerns of spreading the coronavirus will be coming out shortly.

In a written statement, Tuolumne County health officials advise, “We expect that the state may provide an update this evening on the roadmap to modifying the stay-at-home order. Tuolumne County will not be opening any sectors until any additional guidance that is issued can be reviewed and further information from case investigations can be obtained.”

Only counties that have met certain thresholds on the number of cases, testing and preparedness will be allowed to start reopening the selected business sectors.

In contrast, the new rules will apply statewide for schools and day camps. State Superintendent Tony Thurmond will be holding a press conference on Monday, June 8th where he will release the California Department of Education’s (CDE) guidance document, “Stronger Together: A Guidebook for the Safe Reopening of California’s Public Schools.” It will serve as a road map of recommendations for schools to work with their local public health officials and school communities to navigate next steps. Thurmond notes that the guidance will include recommendations for face coverings, physical distancing, and symptom screening for schools providing some form of in-person instruction and distance learning.