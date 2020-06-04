Discussion About Camping And Contact Tracing

Forest - Clark Fork Campground View Photo

Sonora, CA — Questions about when camping will again be allowed in Tuolumne County was a big focus at the weekly online business webinar.

Supervisor Karl Rodefer pointed out that the Yosemite Gateway counties this week sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom requesting restrictions be loosened on camping, along with other lodging that supports outdoor recreation. It was signed by officials from Tuolumne, Mono, Madera and Mariposa counties.

He noted that it is a complicated issue because many of the campgrounds are on federal lands, and those agencies are getting direction from, and coordinating with, state officials and local public health departments.

Tuolumne County Public Health Spokesperson Michelle Jachetta noted that it remains unclear when campgrounds, and other lodging, will be allowed to reopen, but stated that the county is taking an active role on the issue.

There was also a discussion about Tuolumne County just receiving its fifth confirmed COVID-19 case, the latest being a 76-year-old woman.

Supervisor Rodefer stressed the importance of businesses continuing to screen employees, as required by the county, and filling out the proper paperwork, so that contact tracing can be done quickly.

He stated, “We are on a razor edge at any time for this (COVID-19) getting out of our hands. We all want to get back to work, and I want us all back to work, but we have to do it wisely.”

The county’s ability to contain the spread, when a new case is identified, through contact tracing, has allowed it to move more quickly than some other parts of the state when it comes to loosening restrictions.

The webinar was put on by the Tuolumne County Office of Innovation and Business Assistance, and Director Coly Przybyla said another will occur next Wednesday, and continuing each week into the future, so long as there is still interest amongst the business community.