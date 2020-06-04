Fifth Tuolumne County Resident Tests Positive For COVID-19

Coronavirus CDC Image View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health Department is reporting a fifth positive case of COVID-19.

The latest case involves a 76-year-old female county resident who is currently hospitalized. The health department relays that it was notified this afternoon of a “presumptive positive COVID-19 case.”

The woman was tested at Adventist Health Sonora with positive results. Another lab test has been sent to a state public health laboratory to confirm the results. A trace contact investigation is underway.

No further details are being released at this time with health officials stating that updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The other four cases have all recovered. Earlier this week, Tuolumne County Health Officer Dr. Liza Ortiz reported that the last two cases involved a “heavy lift” regarding the contact investigations, as reported.