Expanded COVID-19 Tests Available In Mother Lode

ultrastructural morphology exhibited by corona viruses View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – Walk-in COVID-19 testing is now locally accessible to Mother Lode residents.

According to Calaveras County Public Health officials, OptumServe, a health services partner with the State of California, is now accepting walk-ins at the COVID-19 testing site that recently opened at the Calaveras Fairgrounds in Angels Camp, due in large part to expanded efforts towards providing the service locally.

“Testing gives us an idea of how many COVID-19 infections there are in the county,” explains Public Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita. “Our public health team can then quickly identify people exposed and help prevent the further spread of COVID-19 into our communities. Figuring out everyone an infected person may have been in contact with requires a lot of time and effort, but it’s how we keep Calaveras safe as we reopen.”

People can be tested with or without symptoms of COVID-19. For individuals with health insurance, their insurance provider will be billed. A referral by a doctor is not needed. Copays will not be collected at the site. Individuals who do not have insurance can be tested at no cost.

The testing site is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Appointments can also be made in advance by clicking here. Those without internet access can call 888 634-1123.

Additionally, Alpine County will hold a COVID-19 testing event in Bear Valley on June 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. To register for an appointment, click here.