Tuolumne County Discussing Cuts And Layoffs

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Supervisors are discussing actions to eliminate what is currently projected to be a $2.6-million shortfall in the 2020-21 budget.

A preliminary budget must be approved by the end of this month, and the final budget will be voted on around September. You can find today’s budget presentation by clicking here.

Key drivers to reduce costs include concession bargaining, department reorganizations, and later opening dates for the Library, Recreation Department, Youth Centers and Standard Park.

The CAO’s recommended budget also includes eliminating eight full-time equivalent positions, furloughing 15.5 positions, and freezing the hiring of 23 (more details can be found in the presentation document).

During the morning portion of the meeting department heads detailed the impacts of the planned cuts, and then members of the public were given the opportunity to weigh in.

The supervisors have taken a break until 1:30pm when discussions will pickup again. Details regarding how to watch live video are below.

