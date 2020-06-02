Sonora City Council Unanimously Approves New Budget

Sonora City Hall View Photo

City of Sonora leaders approved a preliminary spending plan for the new budget year that will eliminate 3.5 full-time equivalent positions.

The new budget, taking effect on July 1st, includes around $7.1 million in General Fund expenditures, a decrease of around $642,000 from the current year’s approved budget. Two of the eliminated positions are currently vacant, a Police Lieutenant, and an Equipment Mechanic. The other positions cut include the Special Programs Coordinator and a part-time office assistant.

The move brings the city’s workforce to 44.65 full-time equivalent positions.

City Administrator Mary Rose Rutikanga stated there are still unknowns regarding how much additional state and federal funding may become available to help the city. She adds, “This is a conservative budget in hopes that by the time August comes around there will be more of a guarantee from the federal side and the state side about how the revenue backfill is going to play out.”

The vote to approve the preliminary budget was 5-0, and the final budget must be approved by September.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the city’s sales tax revenues are anticipated to drop by $220,000 from the current fiscal year down to $2.3-million. The Transient Occupancy Tax revenues are anticipated to drop by $76,000 (to $300,000). However, the property tax revenue is anticipated to be up by $3,600 (to $810,000).